First Liangzhu Forum held in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 13:30, December 04, 2023

The first Liangzhu Forum, themed "Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning Between Civilizations", is held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A joint statement aimed at further implementing the Global Civilization Initiative is signed between China and the Arab League during the first Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League speaks during the first Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Tan Huism, executive director of Qatar National Library, speaks during the first Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Stella Chryssoulaki, general director of Heraklion Archaeological Museum, speaks during the first Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

