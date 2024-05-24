Romantic golden glow sunrise in Hangzhou park

(People's Daily App) 16:05, May 24, 2024

This spectacular view of a sunrise illuminating the bridge arch at the Quyuan Fenghe Park in Hangzhou, the capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, recently amazed netizens on Chinese social media platforms. Two ducks were also spotted floating on the water in the golden glow, adding a fairytale-like romance to the scene.

