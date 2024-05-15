Home>>
Two-color water lily blooms in West Lake
(Ecns.cn) 13:12, May 15, 2024
A water lily with two colors blooms in West Lake, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A water lily with two colors blooms in West Lake, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Water lilies bloom in West Lake, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Water lilies bloom in West Lake, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Water lilies bloom in West Lake, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
