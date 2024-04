We Are China

Tourists visit West Lake in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 16:56, April 18, 2024

Tourists look at a squirrel by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists visit the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists visit the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

