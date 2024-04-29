Home>>
138-year-old pear tree in full blossom in NE China
(Ecns.cn) 13:05, April 29, 2024
A 138-year-old pear tree blossoms, attracting many tourists in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)
