Monday, April 29, 2024

138-year-old pear tree in full blossom in NE China

(Ecns.cn) 13:05, April 29, 2024

A 138-year-old pear tree blossoms, attracting many tourists in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)

