Home>>
Promo video released to mark the 300-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games
(People's Daily Online) 23:17, April 13, 2024
Promo video for the 9th Asian Winter Games was released on Saturday, 300 days before the Games open in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sports pictograms released for 9th Asian Winter Games
- People visit China (Harbin) Forest Museum
- Snow Sculpture Art Expo park closed with rising of temperature
- Tourism boom continues in China's "ice city" Harbin during Spring Festival holiday
- China's "ice city" Harbin welcomes over 10 mln visits during Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.