Saturday, April 13, 2024

Sports pictograms released for 9th Asian Winter Games

(People's Daily Online) 23:01, April 13, 2024

The sports pictograms for the 9th Asian Winter Games were released on Saturday, 300 days before the Games open in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

