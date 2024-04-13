Home>>
Sports pictograms released for 9th Asian Winter Games
(People's Daily Online) 23:01, April 13, 2024
The sports pictograms for the 9th Asian Winter Games were released on Saturday, 300 days before the Games open in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
