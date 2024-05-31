In pics: Licensed products for Paris 2024 Olympic Games make debut in Beijing

Licensed products for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are on display during an exhibition themed on the Olympic culture in the Beijing Olympic Museum in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Yang Lei)

An exhibition themed on the Olympic culture opened in the Beijing Olympic Museum in Beijing on May 28.

The exhibition showcases more than 10,000 licensed products for many editions of the Olympic Games, Winter Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games.

The exhibition, open to the public for free, will run until Oct. 28. Licensed products for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are on display for the first time and available for purchase.

Yu Zaiqing, vice president of the Chinese Olympic Committee and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, said that the exhibition provides an opportunity for Olympic enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the Olympic culture within their own city. It also showcases not only the fighting spirit of Chinese athletes at Olympic venues, but also the influence of Chinese culture and art.

