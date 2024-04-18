Ceremony held to celebrate 100-day countdown to Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Tourists pose for photos with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Paris Olympic torch is displayed during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An artist performs during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (1st R), French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (2nd R) and other guests attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Paris Olympic medals are displayed during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Tourists take selfies with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An artist performs during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An artist performs during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French supporters attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is seen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French athletes present the outfits for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French athletes present the outfits for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (2nd R), French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera (3rd R) and other guests attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
French supporters attend a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A tourist poses for photos with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots are seen during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A tourist poses for photos with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games posters are seen during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A tourist takes selfies with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People pose with the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots are seen during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet poses with the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots during a ceremony celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais Ephemere venue in Paris, France, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
