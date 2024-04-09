China's Liu Huanhua refreshes men's 102kg world records at IWF World Cup

Liu Huanhua of China competes during the men's 102kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

PHUKET, Thailand, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Liu Huanhua dominated the men's 102kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup here on Monday, setting new world records in the clean and jerk and in total.

Ranking fifth in the snatch with his best attempt of 181kg, Liu lifted 225kg in the second attempt to secure the gold medals in the clean and jerk and in total, before going on to lift 232kg for a total of 413kg to set new world records in both categories - the first time since the men's 102kg category was set in 2018.

"I performed my best and even went beyond my training level, achieving my goal to set new world records in the clean and jerk and in total," Liu said, with his sights on the Paris Olympics.

"China has not won an Olympic gold medal in the 100-plus-kg category. I hope that I can continue our predecessors' efforts and become the first Chinese weightlifter to win an Olympic gold medal in this category," he added.

The IWF World Cup in Phuket runs until April 11 and serves as a qualifying event for Paris 2024.

