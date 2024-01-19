Home>>
Zhang Jingyue named China's flag bearer at Gangwon 2024 opening ceremony
17:01, January 19, 2024
GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ice hockey player Zhang Jingyue was named as the flag bearer for the Chinese delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea on Friday.
The 16-year-old goalie, who will represent China in the women's 3-on-3 tournament, might make her Winter Youth Olympics debut on Saturday against South Korea.
The opening ceremony of Gangwon 2024 is set to take place on Friday at Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome simultaneously.
