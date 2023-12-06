Olympic Summit reiterates call of "Give peace a chance"

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Leading representatives of the Olympic Movement met on Tuesday for the 12th Olympic Summit here at Olympic House, discussing multiple topics and reiterating the call of "Give peace a chance".

"All the participants noted the very difficult geopolitical situation in the world, with the too many wars and conflicts taking place. They collectively expressed their very strong feelings for the innocent victims of the violence and their families. They clearly expressed their hope for peaceful solutions," read an International Olympic Committee (IOC) communique.

"They reiterated the call by the Olympic Movement to all political leaders in the world to 'Give peace a chance'," it added.

Chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach, the Olympic Summit was attended by Chinese Olympic Committee president Gao Zhidan, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee president Gene Sykes, and several leaders from International Federations, National Olympic Committees and recognized organizations.

The summit welcomed the United Nations Resolution, which emphasizes that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be "a unifying event, and a meaningful opportunity to harness the power of sport to foster an atmosphere of peace, development, resilience, tolerance and understanding, accessibility and inclusion".

All representatives expressed confidence that the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games would be a symbol of peace and unity, the first with full gender parity and being fully aligned with the Olympic Agenda 2020 from start to finish, and be younger, more inclusive, more urban and more sustainable, the communique said.

The summit also discussed anti-doping, preparations for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Esports and other issues.

