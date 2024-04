We Are China

Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held in Paris

Xinhua) 13:25, April 12, 2024

Athlete Faith Kipyegon of Kenya presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Athlete Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor passes by Nike Olympics Products for Chinese women athletes during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Football player Kerolin Nicoli of Brazil presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Basketball player Gabby Williams of France presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Tennis player Serena Williams (C) of the United State presents Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor takes photos of Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor takes photos of Nike Olympics Products during a Paris Olympics kits unveiling event held by Nike in Paris, France, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

