In pics: men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:32, May 18, 2024

Pedro Carvalho of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Alessandro Mazzara of Italy competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Steven Pineiro of Purto Rico competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Alessandro Mazzara of Italy competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Alessandro Mazzara of Italy falls during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Steven Pineiro of Purto Rico competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Pedro Quintas of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Keegan Palmer of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Taylor Nye of the United States competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Pedro Carvalho of Brazil reacts after falling during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Pedro Quintas of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Jagger Eaton of the United States competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Pedro Barros of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Kieran Woolley of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Pedro Barros of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Kieran Woolley of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Augusto Akio of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Luigi Cini of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

