In pics: men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai
Pedro Carvalho of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Alessandro Mazzara of Italy competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Steven Pineiro of Purto Rico competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Alessandro Mazzara of Italy competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Alessandro Mazzara of Italy falls during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Steven Pineiro of Purto Rico competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Pedro Quintas of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Keegan Palmer of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Taylor Nye of the United States competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Danny Leon of Spain competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Pedro Carvalho of Brazil reacts after falling during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Pedro Quintas of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Jagger Eaton of the United States competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Pedro Barros of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Kieran Woolley of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Pedro Barros of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Kieran Woolley of Australia competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Augusto Akio of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Luigi Cini of Brazil competes during the men's park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Photos
