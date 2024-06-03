In pics: giant panda Wang Wang and Fu Ni at Adelaide Zoo in Australia
Giant panda Wang Wang enjoys the winter sunshine at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Giant panda Wang Wang is pictured at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Giant panda Fu Ni is pictured at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
A tourist takes photos of a giant panda at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Giant panda Wang Wang enjoys the winter sunshine at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Tourists look at a giant panda at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, June 1, 2024. Male giant panda Wang Wang and female giant panda Fu Ni have been on loan from China since 2009, and are among the Adelaide Zoo's top attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
