Splendid views of Chongqing, one of the 10 most popular Chinese destinations of foreign tourists

People's Daily Online) 10:43, June 04, 2024

Photo shows a stunning night view of Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. (Photo/Jiang Jihang, courtesy of CapitaLand Group)

With a long history, rich cultural heritage, renowned cuisines, and breathtaking night scenery, Chongqing Municipality in southwest China is attracting more and more foreign tourists.

The city is one of the top 10 destinations in China favored by overseas visitors, according to data from Ctrip, China's leading online travel platform.

In the first quarter of this year, nearly 30,000 foreigners entered China through the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in the city, a sixfold increase from the same period last year, as records show.

Photo shows the night view of the Shibati scenic area, which features an ancient stairway and various traditional-style buildings, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Zhang Kunkun)

Photo shows the night view of a bridge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Photo shows the night scenery of the Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chengliang)

Photo shows the night view of the Chongqing People's Liberation Monument in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Zou Le)

People enjoy trapeze at the "crystal corridor" of Raffles City Chongqing, a cultural and tourism landmark in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo courtesy of CapitaLand Group)

Photo shows the Liziba Station of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Chen Yunyuan)

People enjoy a night cruise on a river in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Chen Liang)

Photo shows a night view of Shancheng Alley in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Zhang Kunkun)

Photo shows the night scenery of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Jiang Jihang, courtesy of CapitaLand Group)

Photo shows the night scenery of Yuzhong district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Tang Anbing)

Photo shows a cableway across the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Tang Anbing)

