Scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain, SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows clouds streaming down the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a sea of clouds at the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 23, 2024 shows a sea of clouds at the Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wushan promotes cultural tourism centering on Three Gorges area in Chongqing
- SW China's bridge capital sees rapid rise of urban construction
- Ecological protection and restoration of Yangtze River in Chongqing achieve benefits
- Miao people celebrate Caihuashan festival in Chongqing
- In pics: clouds streaming down Jinfo Mountain in China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.