Ecological protection and restoration of Yangtze River in Chongqing achieve benefits

May 17, 2024

Tourists take photos at a tourism area along the Yangtze River in Wanzhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 15, 2024. In recent years, Wanzhou District of Chongqing has actively carried out ecological protection and restoration of the Yangtze River. While strengthening the ecological barrier of the Three Gorges Reservoir region, the district also built waterfront leisure facilities, and achieved both ecological and social benefits. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

