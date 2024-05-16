Miao people celebrate Caihuashan festival in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:40, May 16, 2024

People from the Miao ethnic group celebrate the Caihuashan festival in Chiyou Jiuli Town of Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, May 15, 2024. The Caihuashan festival is a traditional Miao festival which derives from courtship rituals, where young people meet and make acquaintance by singing and dancing together. The festival celebrations have become increasingly popular in recent years with the development of local tourism and the promotion of Miao ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows people from the Miao ethnic group celebrating the Caihuashan festival in Chiyou Jiuli Town of Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. The Caihuashan festival is a traditional Miao festival which derives from courtship rituals, where young people meet and make acquaintance by singing and dancing together. The festival celebrations have become increasingly popular in recent years with the development of local tourism and the promotion of Miao ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

