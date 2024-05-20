Wushan promotes cultural tourism centering on Three Gorges area in Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:36, May 20, 2024

A staff member cleans a room at a homestay in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 16, 2024. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take a sightseeing boat to enjoy night scenery in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 15, 2024. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourist boats sailing on Shennyu river in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists pose for photos at a scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 16, 2024. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take cable cars for sightseeing at a scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 16, 2024. In recent years, taking cultural tourism industry as its strategic pillar industry, Wushan County has been promoting tourism centering on Three Gorges area. Multiple measures have also been implemented including establishing innovative tourism projects, improving tourism infrastructure to boost the high-quality development of tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

