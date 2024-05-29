Chongqing East Railway Station in SW China under construction
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2024 shows the Chongqing East Railway Station under construction in southwest China's Chongqing. The construction of the steel structure roof of Chongqing East Railway Station was completed on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at the construction site of Chongqing East Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, May 28, 2024. The construction of the steel structure roof of Chongqing East Railway Station was completed on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
