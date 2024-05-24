6th Western China Int'l Fair for Investment and Trade kicks off in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:06, May 24, 2024

A visitor listens to the introduction of a device during the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

People visit the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

People visit a booth of Belarus, the guest country of honor, during the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor uses a VR device during the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People attend the opening ceremony of the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People look at a vehicle during the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

People listen to an introduction of a robot during the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

People visit the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A sign of the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade is seen at Chongqing International Expo Center, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

People attend the opening ceremony of the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Sixth Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2024. With the theme of "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services", the fair is held from May 23 to 26 in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

