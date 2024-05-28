Global talents to showcase craftsmanship at skills competition in SW China

Xinhua) May 28, 2024

CHONGQING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Talents from around the world are set to gather in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for the second Belt and Road International Skills Competition, an opportunity to showcase their professional capabilities and boost exchanges among peers.

The competition, scheduled for June 24-26, will feature 18 events that cover a wide range of industries including digital construction, electrical installation, hairdressing, coffee-making, industrial robot system operation and internet marketing, according to a press conference held on Monday.

Other activities, including skills demonstrations and themed seminars, will also be held alongside the competition.

So far, over 300 participants, including contestants, referees and other related personnel, have registered to attend the event. The contestants come from more than 60 countries and regions participating in Belt and Road cooperation or which are affiliated with WorldSkills International, an association dedicated to promoting vocational education and training.

The skills competition is jointly organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the National Development and Reform Commission, the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Chongqing Municipal People's Government.

The competition's first edition was held in 2019 in Chongqing, and featured contestants from 44 countries and regions.

