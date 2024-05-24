Chinese vice premier urges enhanced industrial, investment cooperation with GCC countries

Xinhua) 08:33, May 24, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and addresses the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 23, 2024. Ding also read a congratulatory letter by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the forum. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

XIAMEN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese vice premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday called for enhanced industrial and investment cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, pledging to provide more convenience for businesses from GCC countries to invest in China.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. He also read a congratulatory letter by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the forum.

Noting that China and the GCC countries are good brothers, friends and partners, Ding said the two sides are highly complementary in development advantages, and their practical cooperation enjoys a solid foundation and broad prospects.

Ding urged the two sides to uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, work together to promote the high-quality development of industrial and investment cooperation, and strive to inject new impetus into the prosperity and development of China and the GCC countries.

He went on to propose that the two sides should enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies and visions of GCC countries, and make full use of cooperation mechanisms in all fields. Practical cooperation should be strengthened to promote common development, Ding said, adding that the two sides should expand cooperation in traditional fields such as oil and gas, petrochemicals and infrastructure, and actively carry out cooperation in emerging fields such as clean energy and the digital economy.

Ding also urged more efforts to improve the business environment. China will steadily expand institutional opening up and provide more space and convenience for enterprises from GCC countries to invest in China, Ding said, adding that it is hoped the GCC countries will also provide better conditions for Chinese enterprises.

Ding added that the two sides should strengthen mutual support and promote the integration of interests, and work together to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

About 600 representatives from government departments, enterprises, financial institutions and other sectors from China and the GCC countries attended the forum.

