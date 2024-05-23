China's BRI-backed workshop helps develop vocational skills for Cambodian talent

Xinhua) 09:59, May 23, 2024

Trainees attend a beauty therapy session during a training workshop in Siem Reap, Cambodia, May 22, 2024. A China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)-backed training workshop on the skills of electrical installation, electronics, and beauty therapy was held here on Wednesday, aiming at helping develop vocational skills for Cambodian talents. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)-backed training workshop on the skills of electrical installation, electronics, and beauty therapy was held here on Wednesday, aiming at helping develop vocational skills for Cambodian talents.

Held at the National Polytechnic Institute of Angkor in northwest Siem Reap province, the two-day workshop was handled by Chinese trainers and attended by dozens of Cambodian teachers and students. The Chinese delegation was led by staff from the Chongqing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and consisted of experts in related fields such as industrial robot system operation, electrical devices, beauty salons, and track signal control technology.

Mob Sinuon, director of the National Polytechnic Institute of Angkor, said this BRI-backed training workshop is essential for teachers and students as it will provide them with new experience and skills.

"It will further strengthen their capacity and develop their skills, and the participants will get new knowledge and new technology," he told Xinhua after the opening ceremony of the workshop.

"This training workshop is focused on the skills of electrical installation, electronics, and beauty therapy, with 81 trainees, including 40 females," he said.

Speaking of the cooperation between Cambodia and China under the BRI framework, Sinuon said Cambodia has greatly benefited from this initiative.

"The BRI has played a crucial role in developing Cambodia's infrastructure such as highways, bridges, expressways, hydropower plants, special economic zones, seaports, and airports, among others," he said.

"These BRI flagship projects have laid a solid foundation for Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation," he added.

Chhloeurm Hory, a first-year student in the major of electronic engineering at the National Polytechnic Institute of Angkor, said the free-of-charge workshop is vital to enhance the knowledge and skills of all participants.

"It is interesting and relevant to the skills I am studying," she told Xinhua while attending the training workshop.

Hory said she felt motivated that the institute allowed her to join this important workshop, and that it offered a chance to further develop her vocational skills.

"After getting through this training workshop, I expect to get experience, skills, new lessons, and some knowledge of technology development in China," the 19-year-old student said. "In the future, I desire to be an electronics vendor."

Seng Bunnaray, a student in the major of electrical engineering at the National Polytechnic Institute of Angkor, said the workshop is very useful for both teachers and students because it will help enhance their capacity to adapt to new technology development and methods.

"After this training workshop, I hope I get a better understanding of my skills and experience something new so that I can improve myself better," he told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)