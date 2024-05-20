Belgrade think-tank forum highlights Serbia's Belt and Road achievements

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic attends the fourth forum co-organized by the Belgrade think tank "Belt and Road" Institute and the Center for Sustainable Development of Beijing Jiaotong University in Belgrade, Serbia, May 17, 2024. Serbia is actively participating in the development of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Thursday, emphasizing the ironclad friendship between Serbia and China. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Serbia is actively participating in the development of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Thursday, emphasizing the ironclad friendship between Serbia and China.

Vucevic made these remarks at the fourth forum co-organized by the Belgrade think tank "Belt and Road" Institute and the Center for Sustainable Development of Beijing Jiaotong University in Belgrade, Serbia's capital.

In his speech, Vucevic highlighted that Serbia was among the first countries to sign a "Belt and Road" cooperation agreement with China, underlining a clear plan to remain committed to equal cooperation.

He noted that, under the leadership of both countries, China and Serbia have recently signed or reached agreements on 28 cooperation documents across various fields, marking a significant milestone in their joint construction of the "Belt and Road" Initiative.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming praised the China-Serbia partnership as a model in the joint development of the "Belt and Road", particularly in infrastructure development.

"We adhere to the principle of consultation, joint construction, and sharing. We have built roads and railways in Serbia, aiding the local government in fulfilling its duties and promoting Serbia's economic and social development," he said.

The official added that such cooperation also "enhances connectivity between the peninsula and the European continent, fostering coordinated development of countries along the route and driving regional economic integration."

The forum focused on infrastructure construction, cooperation, and development, attracting leaders, experts, Chinese companies, and academic institutions from over 20 countries.

Special discussions at the forum also covered geopolitical dynamics and regional cooperation, the first decade of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, infrastructure construction, external relations, sustainable development, and other critical issues.

