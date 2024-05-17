Interview: Xi's Serbia visit brings win-win benefits to future of China-Europe ties: expert

May 16, 2024

BELGRADE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Serbia's mutually beneficial relationship and mutual respect with China, epitomized in the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, exemplify values much needed in today's European political landscape, said Aleksandar Pavic, a Serbian political expert.

Commenting on the outcomes of the visit, he said that Xi's visit brings a great deal to Serbia.

"It raises our diplomatic profile very much in Europe. It raises Serbia's importance in international relations," he said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"China is one of the leaders of the developing multipolar world. The multipolar spirit is something that Europe needs more of because that is the spirit of cooperation and equal partnerships, rather than the zero-sum game that we are all tired of," Pavic said.

Xi's visit, he said, has great significance to Serbia and Europe in general both symbolically and practically as the surrounding countries will be able to see the benefits of Serbia's cooperation with China.

"If you ask both the Serbian people and the Serbian government, we are all for expanding relations with China, to further develop it in the way that it has been developed. I think that the possibilities for future cooperation are almost limitless," he said.

The Chinese approach with win-win cooperation and mutual respect is actually something that Europe needs more of, Pavic said.

Regarding the joint statement of Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about developing a community with a shared future between the two countries, Pavic said that the Chinese vision of building a shared future for the new era is well-known worldwide and very positive.

"It's a vision of mutual peaceful cooperation, without unnecessary competition which could turn into conflicts, and it is something that shouldn't be a controversy," he said.

On Serbia's ties with China, Pavic said that the more countries become part of it (the shared future), the better it will be for the whole world.

Pavic also praised the economic benefits and new opportunities stemming from the measures announced during Xi's visit to support the building of the China-Serbia community with a shared future.

"I think China is a leading economic power in the world now. It offers us great new opportunities. Of course, it offers China a kind of base for trading with Europe," he said.

Moreover, Pavic applauded opportunities for young people in the exchange programs agreed upon between Serbia and China. "Since China is at the forefront of many academic and scientific disciplines, our young people can benefit tremendously from these sorts of exchanges."

Recalling that Serbia-China relations have been on the upward progression for the past decades, he predicted that this positive trend will accelerate even more after Xi's visit.

"This visit is an inspiration for even better relations. I expect them to improve once again. I do not see any boundaries to this relationship. As far as China and Serbia are concerned, I think that both sides are really eager to improve relations even more," Pavic said.

