Serbian Ambassador to China: reaching new heights in cooperation between Serbia and China

16:23, May 09, 2024 By Ren Yan, Wang Di, Sheng Chuyi ( People's Daily

Being proud of having the highest level of relations with China, Serbia considered the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country as its most important foreign diplomatic event this year, said Maja Stefanovic, Serbian ambassador to China, during a recent interview with People’s Daily.

Maja Stefanovic, Serbian ambassador to China. (Photo/Embassy of Serbia in Beijing)

China and Serbia decided on Wednesday to build a community with a shared future, upgrading their relations from the comprehensive strategic partnership established eight years ago.

Stefanovic emphasized that this visit has strengthened the ironclad Serbia-China friendship and propelled the two countries’ relations to a new level.

Both countries firmly supported each other's core interests and major concerns, extending a helping hand when it is needed the most, Stefanovic noted. She added that from high-speed railway systems to highway construction, with China’s firm support, these projects not only enhance connectivity within Serbia and boost people-to-people communication, but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth for Serbia.

During the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2023, China and Serbia signed a free trade agreement, focusing on eliminating tariffs on 90 percent of goods. With the China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement set to take effect on July 1 this year, the high-standard mutual opening up between China and Serbia will surely enter a new stage.

“We consider it one of the most important agreements concluded between the two countries in the field of economy,” said Stefanovic, believing that the agreement will enhance trade and cooperation in sectors such as the automotive industry, technology and agriculture.

Stefanovic has forged an inseparable bond with China ever since coming to the country for the first time as an international student in 1993.

“People to people contacts are one of the most important segments of our relations, since they are a prerequisite for the expansion and development of overall relations between Serbia and China,” Stefanovic pointed out.

With policies such as visa-free travel and direct flights between the two countries, Stefanovic envisioned a future marked by increased tourism, educational exchanges, and cultural understanding.

