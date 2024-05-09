Peng Liyuan visits National Museum of Serbia

Xinhua) 08:49, May 09, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on invitation visits the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on invitation visited the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade on Wednesday morning.

The two first ladies toured the museum's painting exhibition together. The museum boasts a long history and abundant collections, Peng remarked, noting that the classic paintings exhibited there feature delicate brushstrokes and rich emotions.

Peng emphasized that museums serve not only as windows for preserving and displaying cultural relics but also as halls for promoting civilization. She also expressed hope for enhanced cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Serbia to build bridges for dialogue among civilizations.

The two first ladies also watched demonstrations of traditional Serbian women's hand weaving and warmly interacted with the artisans. Peng praised the exquisite and distinctive craftsmanship of Serbian hand weaving, considering it an important intangible cultural heritage that has been well preserved and promoted.

Highlighting the similarities between Chinese and Serbian embroidery cultures, she suggested mutual learning and encouragement for young people from both countries to actively engage in preserving traditional handicrafts from generation to generation. The two also enthusiastically participated in making Serbian wool felt balls.

Established in 1844, the National Museum of Serbia houses over 400,000 artifacts, making it the largest and oldest museum in Serbia.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on invitation visits the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, participate in making Serbian wool felt balls at the National Museum of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. Peng Liyuan on invitation visited the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic in Belgrade on Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on invitation visits the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

