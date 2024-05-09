China, Serbia stand ready to strengthen financial cooperation -- joint statement

Xinhua) 08:27, May 09, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia are willing to strengthen financial cooperation and support the early opening of Serbia's RMB clearance bank, said a joint statement between the two countries issued here Wednesday.

The two sides stand ready to promote the use of local currency settlement in bilateral trade and investment, and encourage their financial institutions to provide financing support and financial services for trade and investment cooperation, said the statement signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

