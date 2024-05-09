Home>>
China, Serbia willing to expand use of China-Europe freight trains -- joint statement
(Xinhua) 08:20, May 09, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia are willing to expand the use of China-Europe freight trains and the Chinese side is happy to see more quality Serbian products transported to the Chinese market through the train service, said a joint statement between the two countries issued here Wednesday.
The statement was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
In 2023, the China-Europe freight train service had connected 219 cities in 25 European countries, establishing a secure and efficient lifeline for global industrial and supply chains.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Serbia decide to build community with shared future
- Xi envisages stronger China-Serbia ironclad bond in visit upon anniversary
- A building witnesses the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia
- Xi calls for further unleashing China-Serbia mutually beneficial cooperation potential
- Xi says China-Serbia friendship to deliver more benefits to two peoples
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.