China, Serbia willing to expand use of China-Europe freight trains -- joint statement

Xinhua) 08:20, May 09, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia are willing to expand the use of China-Europe freight trains and the Chinese side is happy to see more quality Serbian products transported to the Chinese market through the train service, said a joint statement between the two countries issued here Wednesday.

The statement was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

In 2023, the China-Europe freight train service had connected 219 cities in 25 European countries, establishing a secure and efficient lifeline for global industrial and supply chains.

