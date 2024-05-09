Languages

Thursday, May 09, 2024

Behind-the-scenes moments: China, Serbia agree to build community with shared future

By Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 13:27, May 09, 2024

China and Serbia decided on Wednesday to build a community with a shared future, upgrading their relations from the comprehensive strategic partnership established eight years ago.

(Liu Dong and intern Wang Lin contributed to the story.)

