Commemorative postage stamps issued in Belgrade witnessing China-Serbia friendship

Global Times) 08:58, May 09, 2024

The commemorative postage stamps – “Friends from afar,” are issued by China Cultural Center in Belgrade, in collaboration with China Media Group and the Post of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 7 local time. Photo: Courtesy of China Cultural Center in Belgrade

The commemorative postage stamps – “Friends from afar” were first issued by China Cultural Center in Belgrade, in collaboration with China Media Group and the Post of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday afternoon local time, witnessing China-Serbia ironclad friendship.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming sent video congratulatory messages to the issuing ceremony. More than 100 officials from both China and Serbia attended the event.

The commemorative stamps are a set of three stamps, showcasing the dialogue between the Hemudu culture and the Vinča culture, highlighting the deep historical connections between the two countries. The stamps also feature the Hungary-Serbia railway project, showing the fruitful results of the Belt and Road Initiative. Also, they depict the establishment of cultural centers in both countries, playing the roles of bridges for cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and Serbia.

The issuance of the stamps commemorates and symbolizes the unbreakable friendship and partnership between the two countries, said Zoran Djordjevic, director of the Post of Serbia.

Before the launch ceremony, the issuing authorities presented a commemorative postal souvenir numbered “577” to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic himself as a memento.

This is the fourth set of stamps issued in collaboration between the China Cultural Center in Belgrade and the Post of Serbia, following the issuing of special postage stamps celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s World Cultural and Natural Heritage and stamps celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dragon, according to the issuers.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)