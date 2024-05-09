China, Serbia to jointly develop new quality productive forces -- joint statement

Xinhua) 08:47, May 09, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia agree to jointly develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions and build high-tech industrial cooperation projects, said a joint statement between the two countries issued here Wednesday.

To achieve the goal, the two countries are ready to encourage and promote investment cooperation.

They also agree to deepen cooperation in space science and technology, and China welcomes Serbia's participation in the International Lunar Research Station, said the statement signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

