Discover beauty of Wuhan through bridges

Photo shows the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo shows several bridges above the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Wuhan, located in central China's Hubei Province, is known for its rivers and bridges. The bridges in Wuhan offer a unique and captivating sight for citizens and visitors.

Wuhan has 11 magnificent bridges that span the Yangtze River, with the entire city boasting nearly 700 bridges of varying sizes.

Photo shows the Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo shows the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery at Jianghanwan Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Local residents exercise near a bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo shows Gutian Bridge in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Wuhan is a city of bridges. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

