Serbian blueberries to be imported to China, as strategic partnership gains pace

Global Times) 13:28, May 09, 2024

Blueberries are pictured at a blueberry garden in Wengbao Village of Majiang County, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Serbia-produced fresh blueberries that meet requirements will be allowed to be imported to China with immediate effect, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on Thursday.

The news comes as part of the achievements during Chinese top leader's state visit to Serbia from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced a commitment to deepening and elevating the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership. Serbia was the first Central and Eastern European country to become China's comprehensive strategic partner eight years ago.

As part of the milestones marking the partnership, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planning agency, signed three cooperation documents with related Serbian government agencies in areas including Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, green development and digital economy.

The NDRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Serbia's Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade on a mid-term action plan for BRI cooperation, with the two sides agreeing to establish a working mechanism to implement the action plan, according to a statement on the NDRC website.

In addition, the NDRC and Serbian Ministry of Environmental Protection agreed to carry out pragmatic cooperation in handling global climate change, environmental protection, recyclable economy, energy reservation and enhancing energy efficiency in a bid to boost the two countries' green transition.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen policy coordination on digitalization and expand partnership in fields including big data, information and telecommunication technology and cloud computing, and ramp up the digitalization of traditional industries, according to the NDRC.

Serbia is China's first free trade partner in the Central and Eastern European region.

In 2023, China is the largest source of foreign direct investment for Serbia and the second largest trade partner, official data showed. The two countries' cooperation in trade, industrial chain and infrastructure construction is on the rise, contributing to each other's modernization.

