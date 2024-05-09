Steel plant symbolizes China-Serbia 'ironclad' friendship

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2021, shows the Smederevo steel plant of HBIS Serbia. (HBIS Serbia/Handout via Xinhua)

For tourists visiting the historic Serbian city of Smederevo, the sunset over the Danube River near the Smederevo Fortress is a must-see. However, for locals, the most reassuring sight is the white smoke billowing from the chimneys of the blast furnaces at Smederevo Steelworks.

Founded in 1913, Smederevo Steelworks was once hailed as "the pride of Serbia." Many local families have members employed at the steel mill, and residents have developed a habit of checking the smokestacks each morning. If smoke is visible, it indicates that the plant is operating normally, providing a sense of stability for the community.

The steel plant had previously faced difficulties due to aging equipment and poor management. In April 2016, China's HeSteel Group (HBIS) acquired the plant, helping it overcome the crisis and regain vitality.

"Three generations of my family work at the steel plant," an elderly local resident told me. "It was a Chinese company that helped the plant in times of adversity, allowing us to see the light of a better life again."

Inside the spacious hot rolling workshop, machines rumble and hot steam rises. The neatly stacked steel products signify the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia, a profound and special relationship that has grown stronger over time.

The friendship between China and Serbia is based on mutual respect, trust, and support, strengthened by mutual assistance and solidarity during tough periods.

In 2008, after a devastating earthquake struck Wenchuan county in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Serbia immediately provided disaster relief supplies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China aided Serbia by prioritizing and delivering multiple batches of medical protective equipment and sending an expert team to the country.

In Chinese, "iron" is a positive description of strong friendships between people or nations. The Chinese people call Serbia an "ironclad friend" of China. In Serbia, Chinese people can also readily feel the warm feelings and goodwill the Serbian people hold towards them and China.

When I passed by a small courtyard in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, a few days ago, I met an elderly lady trimming plants. She had once traveled on the Hungary-Serbia railway, and, after learning that I was from China, she immediately cut a rose and gave it to me. "Thank you, Chinese friends! You helped us build roads and bridges, allowing Serbia's economy and society to develop better. I present this vibrant rose to the Chinese people with my respect," she said.

Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations. The Danube River flows tirelessly, a constant witness to the ever-strengthening and evolving ironclad friendship between China and Serbia.

