Explore China Cultural Center in Belgrade

(People's Daily App) 16:58, May 09, 2024

China will aid 50 young Serbian scientists in exchange programs with China for the next three years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Belgrade on May 8, 2024, during his state visit to Serbia. Cultural exchanges between China and Serbia have a long history, with the China Cultural Center in the city being one vivid example.

