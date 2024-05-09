We Are China

Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Hungarian President Sulyok, Prime Minister Orban in Budapest

Xinhua) 16:13, May 09, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony jointly held by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban here Thursday.

