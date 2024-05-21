Home>>
Cambodian deputy PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:36, May 21, 2024
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea will visit China from May 23 to 25, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.
The visit is at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, according to the spokesperson.
