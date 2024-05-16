Cambodian, Chinese scholars meet in Phnom Penh to discuss ways to further boost ties

Xinhua) May 16, 2024

PHNOM PENH, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The China-Cambodia Think Tanks and Public Diplomacy Forum was held here on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening think tanks' cooperation in promoting friendship and building a community with a shared future.

The one-day forum was co-organized by the Asian Vision Institute (AVI), a Phnom Penh-based independent think tank, and the Charhar Institute, a think tank focused on China's foreign relations.

In a keynote address delivered at the opening ceremony of the forum, Suos Yara, chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information of Cambodia's National Assembly, said the forum reflected both sides' unwavering commitment to deepening bilateral ties and fostering a shared vision for the future.

He said Cambodia and China share a long history of diplomatic relations that have evolved and strengthened over time.

"From ancient trade routes to modern economic partnerships, our two countries have worked hand in hand to promote mutual understanding and development," he said.

Suos Yara described the enduring friendship between China and Cambodia as a "friendship rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations."

"Together, we have the opportunity to strengthen this friendship and create a community with a shared future," he said.

According to AVI's President Chheng Kimlong, the current multifaceted approach to deepening bilateral relations covers six priority areas: political cooperation, production capacity and quality, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Working together in these domains demonstrates the depth and breadth of our bilateral ties, as we aim to build a stronger partnership that benefits both our countries and our peoples, and of course towards building the Cambodia-China community with a shared future," he said.

He said that under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Cambodia and China have actively promoted pragmatic cooperation.

"Many Chinese-invested or built mega-projects under the BRI, such as the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, the Morodok Techo National Stadium, and the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, have greatly contributed to promoting win-win cooperation and development in Cambodia and beyond," he said.

He also emphasized the important role of think tanks and public diplomacy collaboration in fostering mutual understanding, promoting dialogue, and strengthening the bonds between the two countries.

"These efforts serve as a catalyst for deeper cooperation, enabling us to navigate the complexities of the ever-changing global landscape, overcome challenges, and seize opportunities for mutual growth and development," he said.

During a panel discussion at the forum, Po Sovinda, designated director of Center for Southeast Asian Studies of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy (IISPP) in Phnom Penh, said the exchange of knowledge and expertise between China and Cambodia can foster mutual learning, inspire innovation, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of both countries.

"China's experience in areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, industrialization, and technological innovation can be particularly beneficial to Cambodia," he said.

He added that through knowledge-sharing platforms, capacity-building programs, and technical assistance, China can provide Cambodia with valuable guidance on sustainable development strategies, policy formulation, and implementation approaches.

"By sharing its development experience, China not only strengthens the bilateral ties between the two nations but also promotes regional cooperation and South-South collaboration," he said.

