Cambodia seeks collaboration from Chinese tech firm to boost digital tourism

PHNOM PENH, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Minister of Tourism Sok Soken on Monday sought collaboration from Huawei Technologies to boost the kingdom's digital tourism initiatives, said a news release from the Ministry of Tourism.

Soken met with Tao Guangyao, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., and outlined his vision to strengthen collaboration efforts between the ministry and Huawei, particularly in advancing digital tourism initiatives.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the Southeast Asian country's economy.

The kingdom attracted a total of 1.58 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2024, up 22.5 percent from 1.29 million in the same period 2023, said the ministry's latest report.

Cambodia is famous for four world heritage sites, namely the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk in central Kampong Thom province, and the Temple of Preah Vihear and the Koh Ker archaeological site in northwest Preah Vihear province.

Besides, it has a pristine coastline stretching in the length of about 450 km in four southwest provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep and Koh Kong.

