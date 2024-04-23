China, Cambodia pledge to build community with shared future, promote multilateralism, economic globalization

Xinhua) 15:15, April 23, 2024

PHNOM PENH, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia have pledged to further build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era and jointly promote free, open, equal, inclusive and universally beneficial multilateralism and economic globalization.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, wrapped up his three-day official visit to Cambodia on Tuesday, during which he met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, and co-chaired the seventh meeting of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee with Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol.

Both sides agreed that Cambodia and China are ironclad friends that stand by each other and help each other in times of difficulty. Under the strategic guidance of both leaders, the two sides have deepened and substantiated their efforts to build the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Both sides have also enriched the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, and made positive progress in building the "Industrial and Technological Corridor" as well as the "Fish and Rice Corridor," bringing tangible benefits to the two nations.

The two sides also agreed to fully leverage the coordinating role of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee to further build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era and jointly promote free, open, equal, inclusive and universally beneficial multilateralism and economic globalization.

The Chinese side reiterated support for Cambodia's choice of development path that suits the Cambodian national conditions and its efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. China also reiterated firm opposition to external interference in Cambodia's internal affairs.

The Cambodian side reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy and its recognition that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

Cambodia opposes any attempt to use the Taiwan question to interfere in China's internal affairs, opposes any form of "Taiwan independence," firmly supports all China's efforts to achieve national reunification, and will not develop any form of official relations with Taiwan.

The two sides agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, continue to hold joint exercises and training, advance collaboration in such fields as medical services and logistics, personnel training and mine clearance, and jointly fight cross-border crimes such as online gambling, telecom fraud and drug trafficking.

Both sides agreed to deepen synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase I, expedite the formulation of the cooperation plan for the "Industrial and Technological Corridor," advance the preliminary planning and design of the China-Cambodia Railway, and deliver on the Chinese Agricultural Demonstration Center and other early harvest projects of the "Fish and Rice Corridor."

The two sides will ensure high-quality implementation of the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement, promote imports of Cambodian agricultural products to China, and encourage more Chinese businesses to invest in Cambodia.

Both sides agreed to take the opportunity of the China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year to encourage greater tourism exchange between the two countries, increase two-way flights, support Cambodia in tapping its tourism and cultural resources, and carry out more substantive exchanges between youths, localities and friendship groups.

Cambodia will support the China Cultural Center in resuming its operation in Cambodia.

Also, both sides reiterated their readiness to cooperate under the framework of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and further enhance coordination and collaboration within such platforms as Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and China-ASEAN cooperation.

Both sides agreed that it serves the common interests of regional countries to safeguard the hard-won peace and stability, and promote development and prosperity in the region.

Both sides stressed their commitment to fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and advancing the negotiation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea for its early conclusion.

The two sides also signed cooperation documents in areas including infrastructure, inspection and quarantine.

