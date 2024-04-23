Building China-Cambodia community with shared future enters new era: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 22, 2024. (Photo by Kok Ky/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high level, high quality, and high standard.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Monday afternoon.

Under the strategic guidance of both leaders, building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era of high level, high quality and high standard, Wang said, adding that this year marks the beginning of building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era and is also the China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year.

Wang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement high-level consensus as the main line, inherit and carry forward China-Cambodia's fine traditions of high mutual trust, unity and collaboration, and mutual benefit, and promote the implementation of major projects such as the Industrial Development Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor as soon as possible.

He added that China is ready to strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance, intensify cooperation between legislative bodies, and promote inter-party exchanges to a new level, so China-Cambodia friendship can bring more benefits to the two peoples.

For his part, Hun Sen said China is Cambodia's close friend and strategic partner, and Cambodia remains determined to pursue friendly policies with China and to promote cooperation with China.

He said the seventh meeting of the Cambodia-China Intergovernmental Coordination Committee was successfully held, with a lot of consensuses reached, which reflected the high degree of political mutual trust between the two sides and will provide vital impetus for the development of Cambodia.

Hun Sen hopes that the two sides will further expand the areas of cooperation, enrich the connotation of cooperation, implement more major projects, and promote continuous new and positive progress towards building a community with a shared future for the two countries in the new era.

