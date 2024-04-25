Chinese, Cambodian martial artists make joint performance at famed Angkor

Cambodian Bokator martial artists perform at the northern part of Bayon Temple in the complex of the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

The event was designed to promote tourism and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and China, Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken says.

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Shaolin Kung Fu martial artists and Cambodian Bokator martial artists on Wednesday jointly performed "When Shaolin Meets Bokator" at the famed Angkor Archaeological Park, attracting crowds of spectators.

Held at the northern part of Bayon Temple in the complex of the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, the event was part of joint activities organized to celebrate the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the joint show, Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken said the event was designed to promote tourism and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and China.

China's Shaolin Kung Fu martial artists perform at the northern part of Bayon Temple in the complex of the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

"The event is essential to help enhance the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples," he said. "We believe that the event will help attract more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia and promote Cambodia's potential tourist destinations to China."

Soken said the Southeast Asian country recorded 5.4 million international tourists, including some 540,000 Chinese tourists, in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, Cambodia received roughly 1.5 million international tourists, up 22 percent, he said, adding that the number of Chinese holidaymakers to Cambodia during the January-March period this year was 190,000, up 43 percent.

"In this sense, the future of Cambodia's tourism is inseparable from the inflows of Chinese tourists and investors," Soken said.

Cambodian Bokator martial artists stage at the northern part of Bayon Temple in the complex of the Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

The minister said the growth of Chinese tourists has provided an important opportunity for Cambodia because it has not only boosted the development of the tourism sector, but also created investment opportunities for other sectors.

"Cambodia and many countries around the world have considered China as a strategic partner and the biggest source of market for their economic growth and development," he said.

The one-day event, which included a Cambodia-China cultural tourism exhibition, was organized by Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with China's Henan Province and Cambodia's Siem Reap Province.

