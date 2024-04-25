Chinese tourist arrivals to Cambodia up 43 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:28, April 25, 2024

PHNOM PENH, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia rose 43 percent year-on-year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, said the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's report released on Wednesday.

Almost 190,000 Chinese holidaymakers traveled to the Southeast Asian country during the January-March period this year, up 43 percent from 132,665 over the same period last year, the report said.

The Chinese tourists accounted for 12 percent of the total international tourist arrivals to Cambodia, the report said, adding that the kingdom attracted a total of 1.58 million foreign visitors in Q1 this year, up 22.5 percent from the 1.29 million international guests in Q1 last year.

China was the third biggest source of foreign tourists to the kingdom in Q1 this year, after Thailand and Vietnam, according to the report.

