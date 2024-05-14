Chinese doctors strive to eliminate cataracts in Cambodian province

Xinhua) 09:36, May 14, 2024

NANNING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Cataract Blindness Eradication Project, funded by the Hong Kong-based charity GX Foundation, aims to complete its work of delivering free operations to cataract patients in Prey Veng Province of Cambodia by the middle of this year.

The announcement was made at a work conference held on Monday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi signed a cooperation memorandum with the GX Foundation in 2021 for the Cataract Blindness Eradication Project, making it the first partner of the project.

Since the launch of the project, Guangxi has dispatched 13 teams of ophthalmologists to Laos and Cambodia, who have performed over 7,000 vision-restoring operations free of charge for local cataract patients.

As the project in Prey Veng nears completion, the charity is considering extending its efforts to other provinces in Cambodia, according to the GX Foundation.

GX Foundation has facilitated nearly 12,000 free cataract operations for people in Laos, Cambodia, Djibouti, Senegal and Mauritania.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)