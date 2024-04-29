Senior CPC official meets Cambodian National Assembly delegation

Xinhua) 10:58, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a Cambodian National Assembly delegation in Beijing on Sunday.

The delegation was led by Suos Yara, first vice chairman of the External Relations Commission of the Cambodian People's Party and chairman of the National Assembly Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information.

Both sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthening inter-party exchanges, and promoting the building of a China-Cambodia community with shared future in the new era.

