Cambodia Shaolin Temple Cultural Center launched in Phnom Penh

Xinhua) 16:34, May 22, 2024

PHNOM PENH, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Cambodia Shaolin Temple Cultural Center was inaugurated here in the capital of Cambodia on Wednesday, aiming at promoting cultural ties, religious tourism and people-to-people contact between China and Cambodia.

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State Prak Phannara congratulated the Shaolin Temple of Cambodia on the establishment of the center, hoping that it will become an attractive venue for tourists in the future.

"It will not only become an important base for the dissemination and preservation of Shaolin culture, but also contribute to building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future," said the Cambodian official.

The center is located inside the Shaolin Temple of Cambodia in Sen Sok district in Phnom Penh.

