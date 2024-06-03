Home>>
Night view of Chongqing
(Xinhua) 10:13, June 03, 2024
A tourist poses for photos with the night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Garden, schools reflect sister city relationship between Chongqing, Seattle
- Chongqing East Railway Station in SW China under construction
- Global talents to showcase craftsmanship at skills competition in SW China
- 6th Western China Int'l Fair for Investment and Trade kicks off in Chongqing
- Scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain, SW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.