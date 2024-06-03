We Are China

Night view of Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:13, June 03, 2024

A tourist poses for photos with the night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a night view of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)